Aishwarya Sakhuja reunites with Imtiaz Ali, Tisca Chopra in college

MUMBAI: Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja paid a visit to her alma mater, Hindu College, on its 125th foundation day, as a special guest, and reminisced about the beautiful memories of the college, which helped shape her past, present, and future.

Known for her work in ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Main Naa Bhoolungi’, Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared several pictures from her visit to Hindu College.



In the photos, Aishwarya can be seen wearing a blue saree, and posing with alumni like filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, actors Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Kumar, and Kranti Prakkash Jhha.



The actress penned a heartwarming note, which read as: “I never ever thought that this day would arrive. Going back to your own college as a guest after you have collected a set of experiences of your own and to be told that they count by your own alma mater is truly overwhelming.”

“Thankyou Hindu College for shaping my past present and future. I shall forever remember this evening @hindu.college. #hinducollege #125years #college #delhi #memories #alumni,” she added.



For the unversed, Aishwarya and Rajesh have shared the screen space in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2’. She played the role of Sonia, sister of Rosesh Sarabhai (played by Rajesh).



Meanwhile, on the work front, she has been the part of stunt reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’, and ‘Trideviyaan’.



She last featured in the show ‘Junooniyatt’, in which she portrayed the role of Dr Pari Ahuja.

