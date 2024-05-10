Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde's thriller 'Sanki' set to go on floors June 6

MUMBAI: The much-awaited film 'Sanki,' starring Ahan Shetty and Pooja Hegde, is all set to kickstart shooting on June 6th.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has planned a special action-packed sequence with international designer Kecha Khamphakdee to begin the schedule.

A source close to the project revealed, "The team is all set to kickstart a week long Mumbai schedule with a lot of action sequences designed by Kecha and then followed by a Goa schedule. The duo's chemistry is anticipated to sizzle on screen, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project." It is going to be a very different world of Sanki which the audience will experience with this film."

Written by Rajat Aroraa, and directed by debut directors Adnan A. Shaikh and Yasir Jah. 'Sanki' is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025 (valentine's day)

Meanwhile, Sajid's upcoming projects include 'Housefull 5'.

'Housefull 5'marks the first-ever franchise film in Indian Cinema to have five instalments.

The first part of 'Housefull' was released in the year 2010 and starred Akshay, Riteish, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani. The film was declared a hit, followed by another hit sequel 'Housefull 2' which was released in 2012 and included a stellar cast of Akshay, Ritiesh, John Abraham, Shreyas Talpade, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Asin.