"Admiration for your continued efforts": Amitabh beams with pride on global rendition of Abhishek's 'Dus Bahane'

MUMBAI: Proud father and megastar Amitabh Bachchan never misses chance to shower love on his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

On Saturday morning, Amitabh re-shared a post in his X handle in which a group of singers can be seen performing a rendition of Abhishek's 'Dus Bahane' from the movie 'Dus'.

all over the place in the World .. Bhaiyu .. love and admiration for your continued efforts .. and more to come that are already in the pipe line ..❤️ https://t.co/orDIyOlK2g — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 14, 2024

A group of girls can be seen singing the song in their style at a gathering.

Sharing the Abhishek's fans page post, Big B wrote, "all over the place in the World .. Bhaiyu .. love and admiration for your continued efforts .. and more to come that are already in the pipe line .."

The action thriller film is based on the Indian Special Investigation Team (SIT) Officers.

The movie also stars Zayed Kha, Dia Mirza, and Esha Deol in lead roles.

The plot of the film follows the head of the ATC, played by Dutt, and his team, as they embark on a mission to prevent a deadly terrorist attack planned by an international terrorist and criminal.

The incident was to take place on 10 May, thus explaining the name of the film.

The movie was widely loved by the audience upon release and was a commercial, critical success at the box office.

Composed by Vishal-Shekhar duo, the soundtrack of the movie, the song 'Dus Bahane' was well appreciated by the moviegoers.

Meanwhile, on work front, Amitabh is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

Big B will also be seen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in 'Kalki 2898 AD'.

Abhishek, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Housefull 5'.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles.