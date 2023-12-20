Adivi Sesh, Shruti Haasan’s action-drama titled 'Dacoit'

CHENNAI: The makers of Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan’s upcoming pan-India action drama on Wednesday revealed that the film has been titled 'Dacoit'.

The makers made the announcement with a new poster and shared a teaser, featuring Adivi and Shruti all guns blazing, as they battle their way through for a high-octane face-off.

The film is billed as a gripping story of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives.

DACOIT

ఒక ప్రేమ కథ



DACOIT

ఒక ప్రేమ కథ



— Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) December 20, 2023

This marks the debut directorial of Shaneil Deo. Adivi said, “Dacoit is a sort of an elegant eye coupled with a very rustic nature of the script and the characters set in the hinterlands of silent India, its villages and towns make for an explosive, angry combustion.” Shruti added, “The story is filled with anger passion, and elegance.”

Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, the film is being shot in Hindi and Telugu.