Aditya Nanda is shooting for Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Jigra’

MUMBAI: Actor Aditya Nanda, who recently made his debut with ‘Dono’, is currently busy shooting for his next film ‘Jigra’ which also stars Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

It’s also revealed that Aditya was signed for ‘Jigra’ even before the release of his debut film ‘Dono’. The film, which was announced in September this year, is being helmed by Vasan Bala, who is known for ‘Monica, O My Darling’.

A source close: "Yes, Aditya was roped in for the film before the release of his debut film itself. It's his first-ever Dharma film. He is playing one of the pivotal roles and currently, he is shooting for the film in full swing. ‘Jigra’ is already underway in full power and the schedule is expected to last until February 2024.”

The film is directed by Vasan Bala and will be released in cinemas on September 27, 2024. The film is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house Eternal Sunshine.

Alia announced ‘Jigra’ in September as she took to her social media and shared an animated video. She wrote in the captain: “Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started”.

“Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024,” she added.