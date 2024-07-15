Aditya Gadhvi’s track ‘Rangaara’ with Falguni Pathak, Achint Thakkar celebrates Gujarati culture

MUMBAI: Music composer Achint Thakkar, singer Aditya Gadhvi, and writer Saumya Joshi have reunited after their viral hit ‘Khalasi’ to collaborate on a new track, this time joined by Garba queen Falguni Pathak.



The new track, titled ‘Rangaara’, is a vibrant celebration of Gujarati culture and artistry.

Aditya Gadhvi believes that ‘regional is the new global’.

Talking about the collaboration with Falguni, Aditya shared: "It felt really good, and I had been wanting to work with her for a long time. We have listened to her songs for many years, heard about her famous Garba songs during Navratri, and seen them. And today, for the first time, I got the chance to do a song with her.”

Regarding reuniting with Achint Thakkar and Saumya Joshi, Aditya said: “Whenever we come together, it is always a matter of great joy for us. When it comes to any form of creativity, finding people whose wavelength matches yours, whose vibes resonate with yours, is considered a great blessing for an artist.”

‘Rangaara’, released under the label of Kaan Phod Music, is now available for streaming on YouTube.