Aditi Sharma: It's very challenging to shoot with a prosthetic baby bump

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Sharma, who is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to her role of playing a pregnant woman in the show 'Rabb Se Hai Dua', has opened up on shooting with a prosthetic baby bump which is a completely new experience for her.



The show features Aditi as Dua, Karanvir Sharma as Haider and Richa Rathore as Ghazal.

In the upcoming episodes, the show will take a short seven-month leap where the Akhtar family will be seen hosting a baby shower for Dua.

The twist in the tale is when Ghazal makes a grand entry stating that she is also pregnant with Haider's child.

Talking about the sequence, Aditi said: "This is the third time I am shooting with a baby bump as Dua is seven- months pregnant in the show. But this time the experience is very different from last two time."

"To be honest, it is very challenging to shoot with a prosthetic baby bump and move around with the added weight. I can only imagine how much more gruelling those nine months must be in a women's life, of course it comes with a lot of hope and excitement but hats off to women for being able to go through this phase with positivity," added Aditi.

'Rabb Se Hai Dua' airs on Zee TV.