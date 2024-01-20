Aditi Rao Hydari shares tale of her favourite little black 'bottu'

MUMBAI: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a heartwarming anecdote about the ‘little black dot’ ie ‘bottu’ (bindi), from initial reluctance to wear it to forming a special attachment, now fondly referring to it as her ‘favourite’ adornment.



Hailing from Hyderabad, Aditi was born to a Muslim father, and Buddhist practicing mother.

Known for her work in movies like ‘Delhi 6’, ‘Murder 3’, ‘Padmaavat’, Aditi is an avid social media user, and enjoys 10.7 million followers on Instagram.

On Saturday, the actress took to Instagram, and dropped gorgeous pictures of herself in a lehenga. The black coloured lehenga has an intricate embroidery work on it, and she paired it with a matching blouse with a sweetheart neckline, and a transparent dupatta.

Aditi opted for a neutral makeup look, heavy brows, and nude pink rosy lips. Her hair was styled in her signature manner, i.e. left open with a middle partition. For the accessories, she opted for multicoloured bangles in one hand, and matching jhumkas.

The overall look was completed with a black bindi.

Elaborating on the little black bindi, Aditi penned a heartfelt note, reminiscing about her childhood days.

The actress wrote: “The little black dot! I never wanted to wear a bottu (that's what a bindi is called in Hyderabad) when I was little. It's so much a part of the southern Indian tradition, it doesn't even count as dressing up. My mother wears a kumkum bottu made out of turmeric in the most beautiful vermillion, l used to watch her make her kumkum bottu, just that and she would glow without a spot of make up. I'd go to dance class and wear my neat middle parted long braid with no fuss but I just did not want to wear a bottu!”

“It was years later when I started shooting for 'Kaatru Veliyidai' with mani sir that I got attached to this little black dot on my forehead. From the costume trials with Eka (@ekalakhani) To shooting in Ooty, Ladakh, Serbia, the freezing cold, my Rudolph red nose and my little black bottu. And here it is! My favourite little black bottu,” added Aditi.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditi last appeared in the Tamil movie ‘Hey Sinamika’. She next has ‘Gandhi Talks’ and ‘Lioness’ in her kitty.