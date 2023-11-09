Adinath Kothare opens up on transition from TV to film

MUMBAI: Known for his works in '83', 'Chandramukhi', 'City of Dreams', among others, actor Adinath Kothare has opened up on how the lines between different mediums are blurring, and shared that the story is ultimately what wins over the audience.



Adinath has proven mettle on various occasions across the Hindi and Marathi industries.

Talking about actors smoothly working across mediums such as television, web and film, Adinath said: "As the lines between different mediums blur, what truly matters is the quality of the story. Whether it's on television, the big screen, or a web series, a great story captivates the audience, and their appreciation is the essential element of a compelling narrative."

Adinath added that transitioning from television into films brings its own set of rewards.

He said: "The best part of an actor from TV transitioning to films is the opportunity to explore a wider audience and more diverse roles. Starting my journey from TV, I feel excited about the new challenges and the chance to grow as an actor."

After working for many years on different mediums, Adinath shared that he does not feel that anything in particular should change in the industry, but rather, those working in it should work on adaptability.

"I cherish the film industry as a beautiful and creative world. While competition and ups and downs are inevitable, I believe that instead of changing the industry, we should focus on changing ourselves, becoming more adaptable and capable of handling any situation with acceptance and resilience," he added.