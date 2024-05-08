Adah Sharma-starrer 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' to be out on OTT on this date

MUMBAI: After having a theatrical run, Adah Sharma-starrer 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is set to start its digital journey.

The film will be available on ZEE5 from May 17.

Excited about the film's OTT release, Adah in a statement said, "Bastar is a powerful film that tackles a sensitive and important issue. I'm overwhelmed by the love and appreciation that fans have showered upon my character during its theatrical release. With the digital premiere, I feel the film will reach an even wider audience and hope that they continue to shower their love and support. I'm grateful for the opportunity and it was an intense and challenging experience," she said.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah also expressed excitement over Bastar's digital release.

"This is our second collaboration after 'The Kerala Story' and I am proud to be the Producer of Bastar: The Naxal Story. With 'Bastar,' we wanted to shed light on the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh, an issue that has impacted countless lives. This film talks about the bravery of those who have fought against this threat, and we hope it serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing such critical societal issues. Exploring this subject was a risky terrain, but I hope viewers appreciate our efforts in bringing this powerful story to the forefront. Sudipto, Adah, and the entire team have worked tirelessly to create a thought-provoking," he said.

Official synopsis of the film read, "'Bastar' is a gripping tale that sheds light on the Naxal menace that has claimed thousands of lives and caused immense destruction in the region. Drawing inspiration from actual events, the film follows the journey of a dedicated police officer who goes above and beyond to combat the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh."