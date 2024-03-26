Adaa Khan unspools memories of her first roza: 'It was time for celebration'

MUMBAI: Actress Adaa Khan has opened up about the special traditions she follows during the holy month of Ramadan, and recalled about her first roza at the age of nine.

Adaa, who is known for her work in 'Naagin', said that every Ramadan is special to her, as she makes sure to do all the rituals with her family.

"I do observe fasting during Ramadan to the best of my ability. However, due to health concerns like low blood pressure, I sometimes need to adjust my fasting schedule, especially when balancing work commitments. I try to fast as much as I can," she said.

Talking about special traditions, Adaa, who was a part of the show 'Amrit Manthan', said: "One of the most cherished traditions during Ramadan in my family is that we wake up in the morning, we eat sehri, offer prayer, go to work and the good thing about it is that the entire family does it together. Especially the prayers, we make sure to gather together. As much as possible we pray, we donate and everything. Being with your family is what matters the most. For Iftar, we visit a friend's or my aunt's home."

The actress further shared: "Breaking fast with my family is a cherished tradition that brings us closer together. We gather around the iftar table, sharing stories, laughter, and gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon us."

Recalling about her first roza, Adaa said: "I remember this, when I was nine-year-old, I had my first roza. A child breaking their first roza is a reason for celebration for the entire family. I experienced it, too. So, when I kept roza, it was somewhat of a celebration. Everyone, including family and friends, was welcomed home to celebrate."

About Ramadan special foods, she said: "During Ramadan, I enjoy indulging in traditional foods like dates, fruits, and wholesome dishes prepared with love. These meals not only nourish the body but also the soul, adding to the richness of the fasting experience. I only make desserts like falooda and custard. It's easy."

"My family and I eat more fruits, we ensure that our food choices are healthy, and we stay away from deep-fried items as much as possible," said Adaa.

The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' contestant said that it is a time of spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and gratitude, and month serves as a reminder to prioritise her faith.

"Ramadan inspires me to be more mindful of my words and deeds, to practice patience, kindness, and empathy in all aspects of my life. It's a time to cleanse my heart and soul, to seek forgiveness for past wrongs, and to strive for personal growth. Throughout the holy month, I often find myself undergoing profound personal transformations. Ramadan serves as a period of self-reflection," she added.