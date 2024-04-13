Actor Vijay's The GOAT's single to be out tomorrow

CHENNAI: In another treat to Actor Vijay's fans, Producers of 'The Greatest Of All Time' movie , AGS Production taking to X posted that the 1st single of the movie will be out on April 14.

In a tweet on X, the director of the movie first posted "Naalai sambavam urudhi "

As a result to this, AGS production in minutes posted "Are u Ready??? #GoatFirstSingle #TheGreatestofAllTime"

Fans would have not yet got out of the excitement of the release date of the movie yet, and the production house has given another treat of the first single coming on Tamil New Year.

The Greatest Of All Time is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Production and music is rolled by Yuvan Shankar Raja, who worked with Vijay in Pudhiya Geethai.

The film also stars Prabhudeva,Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Mohan and Vaibhav.

The movie will hit the screens on the festival day of Vinayagar Chathurthi