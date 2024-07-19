Actor-producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa dies after battle with cancer

MUMBAI: Tishaa Kumar, daughter of former actor and T-Series producer Krishan Kumar, has died at the age of 21 after a battle with cancer.

Krishan Kumar's daughter was being treated in Germany, a source told PTI.

"Tishaa was diagnosed with cancer and she was undergoing treatment for it for about three years. She flew to Germany a few days back for cancer treatment at a hospital there. She passed away yesterday," the source added.

In a statement, the spokesperson of T-Series also confirmed the news about Tishaa's demise.

"Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family's privacy is respected," the statement read.

Tishaa was cousin of T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. Her father Krishan Kumar is known for starring in films such as "Bewafa Sanam" and "Kasam Teri Kasam" in the 1990s.