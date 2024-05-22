Actor Naga Chaitanya buys new car worth Rs 3.51 crore, check out pictures here

CHENNAI: Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya has added a new car to his impressive collection of luxury automobiles ranging from Ferraris to BMWs.

Priced at Rs 3.51 crore, a video of Naga Chaitanya driving his expensive new Porsche 911 GT3 RS is going viral.

The actor's garage already has a Ferrari 488 GTB, a Toyota Vellfire, a Land Rover Defender, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a Range Rover, a Nissan GT-R, a Ferrari F430, and more.

Naga Chaitanya, son of veteran actor Nagarjuna, made his debut with the movie 'Josh' in 2009.

He was last seen in 'Custody', directed by Venkat Prabhu. The movie was made in Tamil and Telugu and also starred Keerthy Shetty.

He will next be seen in 'Thandel', which is about a fisherman who wanders into Pakistani waters. It also stars Sai Pallavi.



