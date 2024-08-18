Actor Mohanlal hospitalised in Kochi due to breathing issues

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Mohanlal has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi after complaints of high grade fever, breathing trouble and generalised myalgia.

According to the medical report released from the hospital, the 64-year-old is suspected to have a viral respiratory infection.

Additionally, he has been advised to take medication along with five days of rest and to avoid crowded places.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal’s directorial debut 'Barroz' is all set set to hit the screens on October 3.

The release date of the 3D fantasy drama, which was announced back in 2019, has been delayed multiple times. It was previously scheduled to be released on March 28. The Malayalam-language film went on floors in 2021 and is based on Jijo Punnoose's novel 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure'.

'Barroz' is backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian.