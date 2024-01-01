Actor Mishal Raheja plans to get hitched in 2024

MUMBAI: Actor Mishal Raheja, best known for his roles in TV shows like 'Love Story', 'Laagi Tujhse Lagan' and ‘Ishq Ka Rang Safed’, has revealed that he is planning to get hitched in 2024, adding that the New Year will be more about self-care for him.

The 41-year-old actor opened up on his New Year goals and resolutions, saying "it's hard to find a minute for ourselves in today's world".

"With the busy schedules of our daily lives, it can be difficult to prioritise spending time on ourselves, so for me 2024 will be about loving myself more. Self-care can be defined as a meaningful gift of self-love and appreciation. I will enjoy more such activities that will help me rejuvenate mentally, physically, and emotionally," he said.

The 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor added: "I also look forward to getting married this year, if it's in my card and I find someone special for myself."

Mishal said he also plans to spend more time with his family, and take a step forward in helping out the poor and needy by volunteering and charities.

"This year, I also plan to take out more time for my family and be more responsible towards them. I will make a conscious effort to carve out that one-on-one time, whether it's by planning monthly family dinners or by simply spending time once a week to check in. I want to see a better version of myself. I will also try to take care of needy people as much as I can and bring a smile on their faces," said Mishal.

Reflecting on 2023, Mishal credited it to be the best year.

The actor, who is already enjoying a successful career in showbiz, has now turned an entrepreneur after taking over his father's business responsibilities.

"The year 2023 was the best part of my life as I succeeded in proving myself in taking care of my father's business of garments manufacturing and exports. I can see it in my father's eyes that he is proud of me. So the year was full of blessings," Mishal said.