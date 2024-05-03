Actor Krishna’s next by debutant Durai begins shooting today

CHENNAI: Actor Krishna’s upcoming film tentatively titled Production No.1, begins shooting today in Chennai with a ritual pooja ceremony. It marks the maiden production venture of EVEG Entertainment Nanjundappa Reddy & Brothers. The film is directed by debutant Durai Saravanan, who earlier worked as assistant director to filmmaker A Venkatesh in five of his films.

Malayalam actor Adhiya Prasad is playing the female lead along with Maran, Imman Annachi, Aaditya Kathir, Chaams, director A Venkatesh and others in pivotel roles. Debut actor Santhosh is playing the villain role in the film.

SR Sathish Kumar is handling cinematography, with Vijay Velukutty overseeing editing works. Srikanth Deva is composing music.