Abhishek Singh’s ‘Third Party’ mixes in attitude with Sunny Leone’s glamour

MUMBAI: IAS Officer turned actor Abhishek Singh’s new track ‘Third Party’ is an attitude-packed grooving party track with erotic sizzling glamour of actress-dancer Sunny Leone.



Pure Bollywood style song, the rap infuses desi folk elements with electronic pop to create a swag-laden hip hop piece.

Composed, sung, and penned by Abhishek, the song features him as the hip guy who has everything from money, status, and cars, while Sunny Leone wears a blazing red outfit and spices up the song with an overload of glamour.

Swag and erotic meet up here as the rap is complemented with the singing of Vaishali Sardana who really suits Sunny’s dance moves. The song is the epitome of pure hedonism, it is booming, self-aware, and unapologetically in-your-face.

Abhishek on his part delivers a full desi rap performance with a booming bass, does it in style. The BGM is also very minimalist as it features some electronic samples, and primarily relies on the groove of its bass and the melody of its electronic-pop sounds.

Apart from that, this track is a very gigantic production which features some great sound design, and some very quality aesthetics. ‘Third Party’ knows exactly what it is and unashamedly embraces its identity.