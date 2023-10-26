Abhishek Banerjee reveals darkest, emotionally most painful scene from 'Stolen'

MUMBAI: Prior to its screening, the makers of the Abhishek Bannerjee-starrer film ‘Stolen’ released the clip of what is one of the movie’s most special scenes. One of its darkest moments, the actor called it the film’s "most emotionally painful scene."



A realistic and dark crime-thriller, ‘Stolen’ is based on true events and delves into profound themes such as child abductions, spread of misinformation, mob mentality, public lynching, organ trafficking, and societal divisions.

‘Stolen’ is focused on the abduction of a five-month old child which belongs to an impoverished tribal woman. Witnessing this harrowing event, the wealthy brothers Gautam and Raman decide to help her out. As the investigation into this kidnapping deepens, many dark angles of society that remain hidden under our noses are revealed.

The clip is a special one which provides viewers with a brief but intense look into the film's darker aspects, hyping up the anticipation. This one brief glimpse encapsulates the dire consequences of an unruly mob that mercilessly and brutally assaults Gautam, portrayed by Abhishek Banerjee.

Sharing his thoughts, the actor said: "This was the most painful scene for me, not physically but emotionally. The question that stayed with me after the filming was: how can humans be so cruel to humans? Are we not from the same team? ‘Stolen’ posed a lot of these questions for me and answered them alike."

“The makers have created a gripping cinematic journey with a thought-provoking narrative based on true events. It's a raw, intense and authentic film which keeps you on the edge. We hope that the film will get your heart’s racing," he added.

After a successful international run with its premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, a special mention in Zurich, and a packed house at the BFI London Film Festival, ‘Stolen’ has already garnered immense praise for its direction and screenplay.

‘Stolen’ is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra of Jungle Book Studio. It co-stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in key roles.

‘Stolen’ is now all set to screen at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on October 29, 31, and November 2.