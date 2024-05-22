Abhishek Bachchan gets nostalgic as 'Yuva' clocks 20 years

MUMBAI: How time flies! Mani Ratnam's 2004 film 'Yuva'[, which was released on May 21, completed 20 years this week. Interestingly, the film came out during the General Elections. And now it marked its 20th anniversary at a time when India is busy hosting the 18th Lok Sabha Elections.

With 'Yuva', Ratnam underlined the importance of the direct participation of the Youth in elections. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan played pivotal roles in the fictionalized political drama. As the film completed two decades recently, Abhishek, who essayed the character of Lallan Singh, took to Instagram and re-shared one of the posts of his fan about 'Yuva'.

"My God! Can't believe it's been 20 years," he wrote. Reportedly, Hrithik was first offered Abhishek's role in the film.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Abhishek will be seen heading Shoojit Sircar's film. It will be released on November 15. The project was officially launched at Prime Video's event in Mumbai in March this year.While Abhishek and Shoojit did not disclose the title of the film, the duo assured that the project would bring a smile to audiences' faces.

"I make films about ordinary lives and try to make those ordinary characters extra ordinary. This film will make you smile and will make you feel warm," Shoojit said at the event. The official synopsis of the project read, "Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of 'The American Dream', it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter.

"It further read, "Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life's surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one." Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film.

Abhishek has also returned to the famous 'Housefull' franchise. He will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the fifth part.