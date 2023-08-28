'ABCD 2' actress Lauren Gottlieb gets engaged to longtime beau Tobias Jones

MUMBAI: ‘ABCD 2’ actress Lauren Gottlieb on Monday shared that she is engaged to her London-based longtime beau Tobias Jones, in an intimate ceremony. She even shared her romantic moment on social media with her fans.



Lauren made an official announcement about the same on her Instagram handle. She shared a series of photos from her engagement ceremony with Tobias

She captioned the images: "A million times YES Officially Forever Tobias, you are the man of my dreams!! I always knew there was that perfect combination of a man who is super driven, spontaneous, fun, and wild, and equally as loving, kind, caring, and patient. You are all these things and so much more! After that first phone call we had from Los Angeles to London I just knew we were supposed to be in each others lives.

“For that year and a half we built the best foundation of love and respect. I feel so blessed our paths finally crossed so we could fall in love! Thank you for bringing so much love, joy, and pure happiness in my entire life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to be your fiance. The good part has only just begun!!"

Tobias Jones, who is a content creator, shared a mushy note for his ladylove.

He wrote: "Lauren, you are the most beautiful person inside and out and I am truly blessed that I get to spend the rest of my life with you. Since being together I can’t imagine life without you and can’t wait to continue making memories & experiencing the world together. I knew the perfect women was out there and I am forever grateful to have found my soulmate.”

Lauren Gottlieb participated in ‘American dance show So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 3 in 2005. She has performed with names such as Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Shakira, Rihanna and Enrique Iglesias.

She has also starred in the Indian television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.