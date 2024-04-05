Aayush Sharma goes on a journey of self-discovery, strength in Ruslaan trailer

MUMBAI: The trailer of the upcoming Aayush Sharma-starrer film ‘Ruslaan’ was unveiled in Mumbai on Friday, offering a glimpse into the journey of a secret service agent played by the actor.

The film, directed by Karan L. Butani, is set against the backdrop of breathtaking visuals and pulsating action sequences, taking the audience to a world where every moment is full of suspense and intrigue.



The film also marks the acting debut of Sushrii Mishraa, who will be seen breaking bones and being a badass in the film.



‘Ruslaan’ delves into the profound themes of identity and purpose, resonating with the audience on a deeply personal level.



Talking about the film, Aayush said, “My heart races with anticipation as we have unveiled the trailer of ‘Ruslaan’ to the world. This film has been a labour of love, and now, with each frame getting revealed one day after another, I can’t contain my excitement to share our journey with the audience far and wide. Get ready, because ‘Ruslaan’ is about to take you on a ride you won’t forget!”



For Sushrii, being a part of ‘Ruslaan’ has been an exhilarating journey filled with challenges and growth.



She said, “I am certain that people will be swept away by the intensity and emotion of ‘Ruslaan’ – it’s a film that will leave a lasting impression on everyone watching it.”



Karan Butani said, “As a director, seeing the trailer of ‘Ruslaan’ come to life fills me with immense pride and excitement. We’ve poured our hearts and souls into making this film, and I can’t help but feel a surge of anticipation for the audience to experience the full depth of our storytelling. ‘Ruslaan’ will enthrall viewers worldwide.”



The film also stars Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade in key roles, while Suniel Shetty will be seen in a special appearance.



Producer K.K. Radhamohan (Sri Sathya Sai Arts) said, “We have aimed at making an entertaining action thriller, which will appeal to the mass audience. The film has emotion, action, suspense, and all the elements of a complete entertainer. The trailer provides the audience a glimpse into the film’s story and I am confident that the film will strike a chord with them.”



Released worldwide by NH Studioz, ‘Ruslaan’ will hit the screens on April 26.

