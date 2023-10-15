Aaron Taylor-Johnson tipped to play next James Bond

LOS ANGELES: Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is a hot favourite to take on the role of the MI6 spy, James Bond. It has already been over two years since the last ‘James Bond’ film was released.

Aaron broke into the mainstream with the rom-com film ‘Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging’ before going on to play action roles in violent comic book flick ‘Kick Ass’ and later played Quicksilver in the Marvel film ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’, reports Mirror.co.uk.

This year he was due to play adventurer Sergei Kravinoff in the Marvel film ‘Kraven the Hunter’, but the film release has been delayed until August 2024.

Reports have suggested Aaron will soon be announced as the next Bond – while ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Batman Begins’ director Christopher Nolan is hotly tipped to direct the next film in the series.

An insider told the MailOnline: “Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently the hot favourite to step into the iconic role, he’s the first choice for (Bond chief producer) Barbara Broccoli – he is the one to beat.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, addressing the possibility of Christopher being the director, the source added: “He is extremely interested in doing something very different with the franchise. If he can get his way with producers, then he is all for it”.

But the source also hinted that Christopher being director could impact Aaron’s chances of being cast in the role.

The movie source told the publication: “Whether Nolan coming on board will affect the casting of Aaron Taylor-Johnson is currently a grey area – as he’s very particular about who he works with”. Aaron himself has, however, expressed a keen interest to be directed by Christopher - so the pairing could be a match made in heaven.