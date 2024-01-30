Aamir Khan recreates Ira's tattoo on his hand as mehendi design during her wedding

MUMBAI: Actor Aamir Khan recreated Ira's tattoo as mehendi design on his hand during his daughter Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony in Udaipur. Ira Khan has posted unseen photos from her mehendi, in which her father Aamir Khan was seen flaunting his mehendi.

She wrote, "Thank god I hadn't gotten the turtles yet!! We're such cuties."

The pictures showed Aamir flaunting his mehendi design which is a recreation of Ira's tattoo done on his palm with henna. In the picture, Aamir wore a light-blue coloured kurta pyjama with a matching Nehru jacket. Ira was looking beautiful in a white dress.

The last picture showcased Aamir planting a kiss on Ira's cheeks. Ira married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnizing their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Several B-town celebs including legendary actor Dharmendra to former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan marked their starry presence at the wedding reception. Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan arrived at the function with her daughter Shweta Bachchan. Veteran actors Rekha and Saira Banu also came to bless the newlyweds.

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir Khan and his family members were all dressed to the nines. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

