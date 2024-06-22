A soulful melody featuring Vijay, Bhavatharini’s vocals

CHENNAI: On account of actor Vijay’s birthday, the makers of The Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) have released the second single, Chinna Chinna Kangal. The team released a glimpse video on Friday. As a part of the celebration, they also unveiled a video that had clips from the film.

Chinna Chinna Kangal features Vijay and Sneha, and is a family-themed song. Vijay has lent his voice for the melody with Yuvan Shankar Raja scoring the music. Kabilan Vairamuthu has penned the lyrics. Late singer Bhavatharini’s voice is brought back for this song using Artificial Intelligence. Yuvan’s sister, Bhavatharini is known for her work in Oliyile Therivadhu Devathaiya, Aathadi Aathadi and Meherezylaa, among others. She succumbed to cancer earlier this year.

Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, The G.O.A.T also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu and Ajmal in key roles. AGS Entertainment is bankrolling the project. Siddhartha Nuni is handling the camera, while Venkat Raajen is looking after the cuts.

The film is set to hit the screens on September 5.