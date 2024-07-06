A look at Ranveer Singh's top performances on his birthday

NEW DELHI: Ranveer Singh is regarded as one of the most versatile performers of his generation, all thanks to his captivating and energetic persona. Here are some of the actor's ground-breaking roles as he rings in his 39th birthday.
'Band Baaja Baaraat'
With this romantic comedy film released in 2010 under Yash Raj Films, the actor made his biggest Bollywood breakthrough, and he never looked back. Ranveer portrayed wedding planner Bittoo Sharma, who develops feelings for her coworker Shruti (Anushka Sharma). He received the 'Filmfare Best Actor - Debut Male' award for his performance in the box office smash blockbuster.
‘Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’
In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's musical romantic film, Ranveer portrays a Gujarati lover boy role, who belongs to a family of goons and later falls in love with a girl from a rival gang (played by Deepika Padukone). This movie was extra special for the birthday boy as he met the love of his life Deepika on the sets.
'Bajirao Mastani'
Another power-packed performance of Ranveer was seen in the romantic action periodic film 'Bajirao Mastani'. In the film, he portrayed the role of heroic Peshwa Bajirao, married to Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra), who falls in love with Mastani (Played by Deepika Padukone), a warrior princess from the other community.
'Padmaavat'
The 'Gully Boy' actor played the villainous role of a ruthless Mughal emperor named Alauddin Khalji for the first time in his career in Bhansali's historical action thriller. Ranveer's highest-grossing movie to date, ‘Padmaavat' is Ranveer's highest-grossing film of his career, which collected over Rs 500 crores at the box office.
'Simmba'
Now on the list is Ranveer’s cop avatar in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. In the film, Ranveer as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, a corrupt cop, whose life takes an unusual turn when he decides to avenge a woman who was assaulted by some local gangsters. His energetic performance gathered a lot of appreciation from the audience. And now, he is all set to reprise his role of Simmba in the upcoming cop drama 'Singham Again'.
‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’
It tells the tale of Bengali journalist Alia Bhatt and Punjabi man Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh). They both fell in love with one another in spite of their differences. Eventually, after encountering resistance from their own families, they both choose to move in with each other's families. Despite the release of two big films ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’, the film scored more than Rs 300 crore club globally at the box office.