A look at Ranveer Singh's top performances on his birthday

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

It tells the tale of Bengali journalist Alia Bhatt and Punjabi man Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh). They both fell in love with one another in spite of their differences. Eventually, after encountering resistance from their own families, they both choose to move in with each other's families. Despite the release of two big films ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’, the film scored more than Rs 300 crore club globally at the box office.