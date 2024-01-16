75th Emmys: Pedro Pascal explains why he has an arm sling

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Pedro Pascal hilariously got his revenge on Keiran Culkin at the 75th Emmy Awards by joking that his recent shoulder injury was because of the actor.

Before presenting an award, Pascal said: “Keiran Culkan beat the sh*t out of me.”

The Emmys audience erupted in laughter while the broadcast cut to Culkin in the audience looking stone-faced serious, reports Variety.

Pascal has attended several awards shows in recent weeks wearing a giant sling because of a fall. He assured press at the Golden Globes earlier this month that his injury would be fully healed and the sling would be off by the time “The Last of Us” Season 2 kicks off filming in February.

Culkin started his fake feud with Pascal at the Golden Globes when he won the prize for best actor in a TV drama thanks to his role on the final season of “Succession.”

During his acceptance speech, Culkin said: “I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, I’m never going to be back in this room again.”

“But thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been in here a couple times,” he continued before cracking up the crowd by saying: “Suck it, Pedro!”

The award event can be seen on Lionsgate Play in India.