75th Emmys: Paul Walter Hauser wins for Outstanding Supporting Actor Limited or Anthology Series

LOS ANGELES: Actor Paul Walter Hauser won the Outstanding Supporting Actor Limited or Anthology Series for his performance in the true crime drama series ‘Black Bird’ at the currently ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards.

The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X and wrote: “The #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Paul Walter Hauser for Black Bird ( @AppleTV )! Congrats on a first-ever #Emmy win. #Emmys #75thEmmys”.

‘Black Bird’ is based on the 2010 autobiographical novel ‘In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption’ by James Keene with Hillel Levin.

The six-episode mini series premiered on July 8, 2022, on Apple TV+.

The series received critical acclaim with particular praise toward Jimmy Keene's original story and its cast.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.