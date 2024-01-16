75th Emmys: Ali Wong honoured with Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

LOS ANGELES: Actress Ali Wong has been feted with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the ongoing 75th edition of Primetime Emmy Awards.

She was honoured for her work in ‘Beef’.

Earlier also, she won the Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Limited Series award for ‘Beef’.

She edged out Lizzie Caplan for ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’, Jessica Chastain for ‘George & Tammy’, Dominique Fishback for ‘Swarm’ Katherine Hahn for ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ and Riley Keogh for ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’.

The official handle of Television Academy took to their official handle on X, and wrote: “@aliwong wins a first-career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for BEEF ( @Netflix )! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

‘Beef’, created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin, follows two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident escalates into a prolonged feud.



Ali Wong played the role of Amy Lau, a small business owner and the other party in the road rage incident.

The 10-episode series was released on Netflix on April 6, 2023, to acclaim from critics who praised Yeun's and Wong's performances, as well as the writing and directing.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The Indian audience can stream the award show on Lionsgate Play.