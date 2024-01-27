‘730 days of countless memories,’ says Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy, who is celebrating two years of marital bliss with Suraj Nambiar, has shared some unseen dreamy wedding pictures, giving a sneak peek into their South Indian style wedding ceremony.

Mouni and Suraj were in a three years of relationship, before they got married in traditional Bengali and Malayali ceremonies on January 27, 2022, in Panaji, Goa.

Taking to the social media, Mouni shared a series of wedding pictures, and gave the tune of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ to the post.

In the photo, we can see the couple candidly smiling, hugging each other, as they are dressed up in beige and golden traditional outfits. One photo shows Suraj applying sindoor on Mouni’s forehead.

Another click is from their Karwachauth celebrations, wherein we can see Mouni dressed in a golden saree, sporting sindoor and red bangles. Suraj is giving a kiss on his ladylove’s cheeks.

The next two solo pictures of Mouni show her smiling ear to ear while she gets ready for her wedding. She is also flaunting her beautiful mehndi on both the hands.

The post is captioned as: “2 years married, 730 days of countless memories, & 63,072,000 seconds of me talking and you pretending to listen Happy anniversary baby Wuv you! x @nambiar13”.

Mouni’s bestie Disha Patani commented: “Most beautiful couple”. Arjun Bijlani wrote: “Happy anniversary”.

Nupur Sanon said: “Happy anniversary cuties”. Shamita Shetty said: “Happy anniversary to both u lovebirds”.

Sayantani Ghosh commented: “Congrats and lots of love to you guys God bless you.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mouni last featured in ‘Brahmastra’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. She portrayed the character of Junoon in the fantasy action adventure film.

She next has ‘The Virgin Tree’ in her kitty.