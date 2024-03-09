71st Miss World: Sonakshi's shoutout - 'Look Maa, I'm on Miss World stage'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who graced the Miss World 2024 grand finalein Mumbai on Saturday, remembered how her mother, Poonam Sinha, had participated in Miss India, but she did not make it to the top three positions.

Sonakshi was speaking with show host Karan Johar at the event. She gave a shoutout to her mom from the stage as she narrated Poonam Sinha's story and said, "Look Maa, I am at the Miss World stage!"

The actress will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'.

Meanwhile, India has secured a place in the Top 8 of the beauty pageant. Miss India Sini Shetty, a product marketing executive from Mumbai, is competing with participants from seven countries.

The other countries still in contention for the coveted Miss World 2024 title are Botswana, Brazil, Czech Republic, England, Lebanon, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uganda.

Producer-director Karan Johar is hosting the event along with the winner of Miss World 2013, Megan Young.

The finale of the beauty pageant will see Miss World 2023 Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowning her successor.