54th IFFI: Indian Panorama announces official selection; '2018', 'The Vaccine War' part of slate

NEW DELHI: India's Oscar entry "2018-Everyone Is A Hero", "The Kerala Story" and "The Vaccine War" are part of the Indian Panorama 2023's official selection of 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films to be screened at 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

According to a press release, the aim of the Indian Panorama, organised by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence.

The selection is made by eminent personalities from the cinema world. While there are 12 jury members for feature films, the non-feature films section jury comprises six members.

Titles to be screened under the feature films section include "Aaraariraaro", "Deep Fridge", "Kantara", "Kaathal", "Sanaa", "Vadh", "Ponniyin Selvan-II", "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai", and "Gulmohar".

The selected films will be showcased at the 54th IFFI to be held from November 20 -28 in Goa.

The 20 non-feature films shortlisted for screenings include "1947: Brexit India","Andro Dreams", "Baasan", "Back To The Future", "Behrupiya - The Impersonator", "Nansei Nilam", "Pradakshina", and "The Sea & Seven Villages".

While Malayalam film "Aattam" is the opening feature film of the Indian Panorama, "Andro Dreams" is opening the non-feature film section.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian Films along with India's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art.