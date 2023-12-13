15th edition of IFFM to be held in August

CHENNAI: The 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival Melbourne (IFFM) will open on August 15, 2024, and will feature the Indian Independence Day celebrations (flag hoisting), IFFM Awards night, IFFM Dance Competition and IFFM Closing Night.

The upcoming edition of the film festival was announced by governor of Victoria Margaret Gardner AC, at an IFFM industry event held in Mumbai.

The festival also announced a new initiative called IFFM Baari. IFFM Baari will be an inclusive space for founders and leaders from diverse creative industries to engage with emerging voices especially from the south Asian communities.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was also honoured with the IFFM Excellence Award. The award was confirmed for the 2023 festival, but the actor was unable to accept the award at the time. Shabana said, “I am so grateful I was here among this small yet important gathering of my peers from the industry. I am thankful to every technician, spot boy, light guy, everyone who deserves to be celebrated.”

This year will also premiere My Melbourne, new format mentored by four filmmaker, Rima Das, Kabir Khan, Imtiaz and Onir with four relevant and timely stories celebrating diversity with focus on LGBTQAI+ community, disability, race and gender.