13 years of ‘Udaan’: There couldn’t have been a better debut, says Rajat

MUMBAI: Actor Rajat Barmecha, who made his debut with the 2010 film ‘Udaan’, is celebrating the 13th anniversary of his debut. The actor said that no other film could have been a better debut for him as it brought him unprecedented recognition.

The film, which was released on July 16, 2010, also marked Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial debut and garnered a slew of recognitions across major international film festivals including the Cannes Film Fest.

Talking about the film completing 13 years of its release, Rajat shared, “It always feels very special, every year. Udaan has been a very special film for a lot of people and it definitely will be the most special for Vikram (Motwane) and I. We both started our journeys together with this film and learnt so much on the way. Generally even for a classic people celebrate their 10 years or 15 years anniversary but Udaan is so close to my heart and the heart of so many people out there”.



He continued, “It made so many people go out and actually pursue their dreams and It continues to do so even today and that’s the reason we celebrate every single year of its existence. It’s a film that I personally am very grateful for and I celebrate Udaan everyday of my life. I can’t be more blessed to have started my acting journey with a film like ‘Udaan’”.

He further opened up on what made him say yes to the project. He said, “I doubt there will be any actor who will read the script of ‘Udaan’ and wouldn’t want to do it.

He called it “love at first read”. Being his first film, at that point in his career, Rajat wasn’t choosing scripts rather the film chose him.

He said, “I auditioned for it like any other boy who comes to Bombay in the hope of getting a film, I wasn’t thinking how or with what kind of a film I wanted to start my career. I just wanted to act. And that’s the reason I am extremely grateful that a film like ‘Udaan’ came my way at the start of my career. There is no film in the world that could have been a better debut for me than ‘Udaan’”.

“It’s a very very important film and every single memory of every single minute spent on that film will be cherished forever. I will never forget Udaan and the people who made it possible. They all hold a very special place in my heart”, he added.

On the professional front, Rajat was recently seen in ‘Kacchey Limbu’, opposite Radhika Madan. The film was produced by Jio Studios.