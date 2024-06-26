'12th Fail' screened at Shanghai International Film Festival, calls experience "unforgettable"

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' has been receiving much appreciation from the audience and the critics. Since its release, the movie has garnered attention not only in the country but also on an international platform. Recently, the film was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival. The film starred Vikrant Massey in the lead roles and received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Expressing his excitement about the screening of the movie at the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival, he shared, "My experience at the Shanghai International Film Festival was truly exceptional. I am grateful to the organisers for their warm hospitality. The energy inside the cinema hall, with a packed audience reacting to the film, was unforgettable."

"Meeting Chinese fans who spoke Hindi was a delightful surprise. While I missed Vidhu Vinod Chopra, I am confident that our official release in China will give us more time to interact with the Chinese audiences. I believe '12th Fail' has tremendous potential for success here," he added in a statement. Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

'12th Fail' draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. Vikrant won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his performance in the film '12th Fail' at the 69th Filmfare Awards. Also '12th Fail' bagged the Best Film award at the 69th Filmfare Awards. The film has also received appreciation from Kamal Haasan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

'12th Fail' was released in theatres on October 27. Vikrant is also receiving appreciation for his performance in the comedy-thriller 'Blackout'. Apart from this, Vikrant is also set to feature in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film. The film earlier scheduled to be released in May, will now be out in August 2024.