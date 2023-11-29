'12th Fail' crosses Rs 50 crore-mark at box office

MUMBAI: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" has earned Rs 50.68 crore in nett box office collections, the makers on Wednesday said.

Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film released in theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

"12th Fail" is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi.

"12th Fail" also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.