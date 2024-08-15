"12 years later...we are still waiting for change": Kareena condemns brutal rape-murder of trainee doctor in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday condemned the gruesome rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena wrote, "12 years later; the same story; the same protest. But we are still waiting for change."

Kareena used several hashtags including 'Kolkata Rape And Murder Case', 'Violence Against Women', 'Justice For Women', 'Women Safety' and 'Freedom For Women'.

She also added a broken heart emoji to her note.

On Wednesday, actor Alia Bhatt also expressed outrage over the shocking incident.

"Another brutal rape. Another day of realisation that women are not safe, anywhere. Another horrific atrocity to remind us that it's been over a decade since the Nirbhaya tragedy, but still nothing much has changed," she posted.

The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.

The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards, "Justice needs to be served", "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is Justice denied"