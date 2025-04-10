Vadapalani accident: Elderly man hit by minor car driver dies

CHENNAI: An elderly man who suffered injuries after being hit by a car driven by a minor boy on Tuesday night in Vadapalani succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Police who have already arrested the minor boy and his father have now booked the minor boy under sections for causing death due to negligence.

Three persons, including the elderly man, Mahalingam (69), a security guard, were injured in the accident caused by the haphazard driving by the minor boy. After the accident, the Pondy Bazaar TIW (traffic investigation wing) arrested the father of the minor boy who was behind the wheel.

The 14-year-old boy, who took his father's car for a joyride with his 13-year-old friend, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into an autorickshaw and an elderly pedestrian before crashing into a tree at Vadapalani, leaving three, including the old man, injured. The CCTV clip of the accident spread widely on social media.

The Pondy Bazaar traffic investigation police summoned the boy’s parents and took a written undertaking from them. A case was registered against his father, Shyam (48), a staff member at a private hospital, for allowing a minor to drive the car. The vehicle driven by the minor was seized.

Shyam was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, and his teen son was sent to an observation home.