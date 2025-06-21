Food delivery man seriously injured as lamp post from Tambaram flyover falls on head

CHENNAI: A man sustained serious head injuries after a lamp post from the Tambaram flyover fell on him while he was standing underneath the flyover on Friday night.

Surya (23), a native of Vellore, had come to the city in search of a job. Here, he got a job at a food delivery firm. On Friday night, because of the heavy rain and strong wind in Tambaram, Surya stopped underneath the Tambaram flyover and was waiting for the rain to reduce.

At that time, a lamp post from the flyover got uprooted in the wind and fell on Surya who was standing underneath. In the impact, Surya suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital nearby. Later, he was taken from there to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

The Tambaram police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Meanwhile, the residents alleged that the lack of maintenance by Tambaram Municipal Corporation officials was the reason for the mishap and added that the authorities concerned should ensure that the weak poles are repaired or replaced at least now.