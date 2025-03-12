DT Next Campus: TalentSprint offers 4-mth AI programme

CHENNAI: TalentSprint, a service provider in DeepTech education, has announced an executive-friendly, four-month GenerativeAI Foundations and Applications programme.

Designed for both emerging and working professionals, the programme offers cutting-edge AI skills and hands-on experience in the rapidly evolving world of Generative AI.

With the Generative AI market projected to reach $200 billion by 2032 and AI-generated data expected to account for 10% of all data by 2025, industries worldwide are shifting from data analysis to AI-driven content generation. The demand for professionals with expertise in AI innovation has never been higher.

TalentSprint’s GenAI programme empowers participants to stay ahead in this AI revolution. The programme features 100% live, online interactive sessions led by expert faculty, with a strong emphasis on weekly labs, case studies, and hands-on projects. Participants also gain proficiency in over 10 industry-leading AI tools, equipping them to drive AI innovation in their fields.