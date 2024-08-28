Zero Accident campaign over, Chennai reports two deaths

CHENNAI: Soon after Chennai celebrated zero-accident fatality day, the city reported two deaths on its roads, one where a rider was knocked down by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus and the other where an inebriated man was run over by a car.

In the case reported on Wednesday morning, a 29-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was knocked down by an MTC bus in Kasimedu. The deceased was identified as Azharudeen of Mannadi, who was working at a private firm. The accident happened when he was on his way to work.

The police said he was riding his two-wheeler along Surya Narayanan Road in Kasimedu when the MTC bus (route no.4) which was trailing the bike knocked it down. The bus was plying from Broadway towards Ennore.

Azharudeen fell off the bike in the impact and suffered grievous head injuries. Officials said that he was not wearing a helmet. Onlookers rushed to the aid of Azharudeen and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police sources said that the driver and conductor of the bus abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident, fearing mob justice.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

In the earlier case, a man who was allegedly drunk and lying on the road was killed after a car ran him over, in Jafferkhanpet on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 8 pm at Pachaiyappa’s Street- VM Balakrishnan Street junction.

The car is owned by small-time actor, Rekha Nair, who was in the car but her driver, T Pandi (25), was at the wheel at the time of the accident, police investigations revealed.

The car was negotiating a turn near a Tasmac outlet when it ran over the man, identified as Manjan (55), a casual labourer and a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar in Jafferkhanpet (West).

The passersby who witnessed the accident forced the driver to stop the car and alerted the police. The injured man was moved to the hospital where he died later in the night.

Guindy Traffic Investigation Wing officials have registered a case and are investigating. Driver Pandi (25) was booked and arrested.