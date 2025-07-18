Zanzibar hosts first convocation of IIT-Madras’ international campus

CHENNAI: In a landmark moment for Indo-African educational collaboration, IIT Madras Zanzibar celebrated its maiden Degree distribution ceremony on July 11, marking the graduation of the inaugural cohort of the MTech in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (2023–2025).

“Held at the Bweleo campus, the ceremony embodied the spirit of “two campuses, one vision”, symbolising the shared commitment of India and Zanzibar to excellence, innovation, and cross-border academic cooperation,” a release from the Institute read.

“Out of 16 graduates, nine received their degrees in person, while the remaining will be conferred degrees via post. Earlier in the day, all graduates participated virtually in the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras,” it said.

Lela Mohamed Mussa, Zanzibar’s Minister of Education and Vocational Training, presided as Chief Guest and hailed the occasion as historic for both Zanzibar and Tanzania. She lauded the visionary efforts of President Hussein Ali Mwinyi and IIT Madras in fostering a globally renowned institution.

Professor Preeti Aghalayam, Director of IIT Madras Zanzibar, commended the cohort for their resilience in completing a rigorous 190-credit curriculum and said, “This convocation not only marks the end of one journey but the beginning of a new chapter in global scientific cooperation.”

V Kamakoti, Director of IIT-M, noted the campus now houses 105 students from across Africa and South Asia, with over 30% women, and has delivered over 50 advanced courses.

Graduate representative Ahmed Silima expressed deep gratitude and reaffirmed the cohort’s dedication to societal transformation.