Yura brings artisanal gelato to Chennai

CHENNAI: Yura – Artisanal Scoops is the newly launched in-house gelato and sorbet concept at ITC Grand Chola. The space offers a luxurious gelato experience that blends culinary artistry with sensory indulgence. Named Yura, meaning ‘a beautiful dream’, the concept celebrates nostalgia, imagination, and the joy of childhood - all translated into scoops of handcrafted perfection.

The menu features artisanal gelatos and vegan-friendly sorbets such as Sicilian Pistachio, Miso Caramel, Idukki Vanilla Gold, and French Raspberry, each designed to evoke both nostalgia and novelty. Signature sundaes like Tiramisu Bliss, Crème Royale, and Hot Chocolate Fudge, along with seasonal soft-serve flavours, complete the dreamy line-up.

Chef Sridhar Manickam shares the inspiration behind Yura’s launch. “Over the years, our hotel has been home to many incredible moments shared by families. The hotel’s food and beverage offerings have always been at the heart of these memories. We wanted to create something that resonated with both children and adults - and thus, our artisanal gelato dream, Yura, was born. Chennai is fast becoming the gourmet and artisan gelato capital of India, with many unique brands emerging in the market,' he says.

At Yura, the gelato and sorbet crafting process begins with the finest quality ingredients to ensure consistency in flavour and texture. “We make all our offerings traditionally, using the highest quality technology available. At every stage, care is taken to maintain the right temperature and textures. I’d love to share more, but most of it is trade secrets! What I can say is - you’ll taste the difference,” he smiles.

Yura focuses on flavours that are both timeless and trend-forward. The team incorporates seasonal ingredients such as fresh mango pulp. “We pride ourselves on offering unique, indigenous flavours like locally sourced filter coffee or exotic saffron and apricot gelato. We’ll continue to evolve our menu based on ingredient availability and seasonality.”

The menu brings together the finest of South Indian and global flavours- from Idukki vanilla sourced from Kerala, Kashmiri saffron purée, and Alphonso mango pulp, to international ingredients like Japanese Miso Paste, French Raspberry, 64 per cent dark chocolate, Lotus Biscoff, Sicilian slow-roasted 100 per cent Pistachio, Blueberry Purée, and Greek-style Yogurt.

At Yura, the artisanal experience is a celebration of detail - in every flavour, every scoop, every moment. “It all begins with thoughtfully sourced ingredients, slow-crafted in small batches to their purest expression. Small batch production is the key to our experience.”

From hand-rolled cones to minimalist cups and delicate pairings, every detail is designed to elevate the moment. “It’s not just dessert - it’s a curated escape, a dreamy indulgence, and a reflection of the craft Yura stands for.”

When asked about his favourite flavour combination from the current Yura line-up, Chef Sridhar shares, “As a chef, I have a soft spot for flavours like Cookie & Toffee, Vanilla, Pistachio, Mango, and Raspberry - each brings its character and balance. Cookie & Toffee, in particular, is a personal favourite for its indulgent richness and texture. It’s also heartening to see how much our guests are enjoying it, along with the Idukki Vanilla Gold, which showcases the depth and purity of Kerala’s finest vanilla."