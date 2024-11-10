Yuletide cheers: Chennai hotels bring Xmas spirit to life with cake-mixing ceremonies

CHENNAI: The cake-mixing ceremony, a beloved Christmas tradition, dates back to 17th century Britain and has since spread across the globe. Originally, it was a way to preserve dried fruits and sweets during the winter months, marking the start of the harvest season. It was a time for communities to unite and celebrate unity and hard work. Participants mix dried fruits, nuts, grains, and spices, then soak the mixture in alcohol, fruit juices, and wine. The alcohol serves as both a preservative and a flavour enhancer. Traditionally, everyone takes turns mixing the ingredients by hand, making it a joyous community event.

Cake Mixing ceremony at Savera (Hemanathan M)

In Chennai, many hotels have embraced this festive tradition, hosting cake-mixing ceremonies as early as October or November. Jesu Lambert, Executive Chef at the Savera Hotel, shares that this year marked their 56th cake-mixing ceremony. "Traditionally, we host the event around October 20, in celebration of International Chef's Day. But this year, we chose to host it after the Deepavali festivities," says Lambert. The ceremony, which took place on November 4, was a lively gathering with regular patrons and guests.

Lambert explains that the Savera team uses 21 ingredients and many litres of alcohol - red wine, brandy, and dark rum - during their cake mixing. "For our Christmas menu, we stick to traditional recipes that our guests look forward to every year. But we also make sure to incorporate new food trends to keep our festive treats fresh and exciting," the chef tells DT Next.

Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels kicked off the festive season with its cake-mixing ceremony on November 9. Chef Sheetharam Prasad, Corporate Chef of GRT Hotels & Resorts, says sustainability is the theme for this year’s cake mixing. “We have not used any trans fats in the cake production this year, nor have we used any artificial colours, such as in cherries or tutti frutti. This year, we are using 11 key ingredients, including exotic dry fruits, nuts, dates, citrus peels, and ginger chips,” says Chef Sheetharam. He also mentions that the recipe has been fine-tuned after several trials by the corporate chef and bakery team to ensure the moisture, flavour retention, and softness of the cakes are preserved while extending their shelf life.

Cake mixing ceremony at Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels (Hemanathan M)

400 kg of fruits were used this year, which is an increase compared to last year’s consumption. Additionally, 4,500 litres of assorted alcoholic beverages - such as vodka, rum, brandy, and whiskey - were used during the cake-mixing process. “The fruits undergo a 45-day maceration process, during which they are soaked and continuously mixed to absorb the liquid, enhancing the taste and flavour of the cake. We also add a secret spice mix to further elevate the flavour,” Sheetharam explains.

One noticeable change over the years, according to Sheetharam, is the rising demand for eggless Christmas cakes. “Vegan Christmas cakes have become increasingly popular, and cakes are now available in unique shapes and sizes. However, unbalanced recipes or shortcuts can spoil the traditional flavour and texture of cakes..”

The Westin Chennai Velachery’s annual cake-mixing ceremony brought together home chefs and children from Rising Stars, an outreach program. “Our cake-mixing ceremony is a cherished tradition that we’ve proudly upheld for over 10 years. A unique feature of our celebration is the kids’ table, where young guests can mix their ingredients, creating a festive experience for families,” says Deepraj Mukherjee, General Manager of The Westin Chennai Velachery. There was also an interactive chocolate-making session led by Keshav Krishna.