YouTuber, techie among 4 held for peddling drug in Chennai

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested four persons, including a YouTuber and a techie, for peddling drugs in Choolaimedu. The police seized 1.5 kg of ganja, 260 grams of OG ganja, MDMA tablets and Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the accused.

The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police, which has been functioning since August 2024, has been systematically untangling synthetic drug networks in the city. The ANIU personnel had received a tip-off about the movement of drugs in Choolaimedu police limits, after which they coordinated with the local police and kept vigil in Kamala Nehru Nagar.

The police teams detained four persons on suspicion. As they gave evasive replies, their belongings were searched, leading to the discovery of the narcotic items.

The arrested persons were identified as Prathap (30) of Choolaimedu, Janardhanan (27) of Pallikaranai, Poorna Chandran (21) of Keelkattalai and Abdul Wasim (22) of Poonamallee.

Poorna Chandran's mother was formerly a state BJP functionary, police said. Prathap runs a YouTube channel, while Janardhanan works at an IT firm in Bengaluru, and Abdul Wasim was a manager at a restaurant.

All four persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.