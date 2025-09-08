Puratchi Tamizhagam Party leader held after clash with VCK cadres outside DGP office

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Sunday arrested YouTuber and leader of Puratchi Tamizhagam Katchi, 'Airport' Moorthy for assaulting VCK cadres outside the state police headquarters on Saturday.

The incident happened on Saturday morning outside the office of Tamil Nadu DGP. Moorthy was also attacked by three men, purportedly VCK cadres who ganged up against Moorthy for his alleged derogatory remarks against VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan in YouTube videos.

In response, Moorthy brandished a pen knife to ward off his attackers and attacked one of the men too. Both parties filed complaints against each other. The injured VCK cadres got admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Former BJP President, K Annamalai took to his social media and condemned the attack carried out by members of the VCK party on the leader of the Puratchi Tamizhagam Party, in front of the DGP office, in the presence of the police.

On Sunday night, a police team picked up Moorthy from his residence in Adyar. The late night arrest of the outfit leader too drew sharp criticism in sections of social media including Naam Tamilar Katchi convenor Seeman.

