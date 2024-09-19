Youth murdered in Perumbakkam, ganja peddling gang's hand suspected

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was brutally murdered by an unidentified gang in the early hours of Tuesday at his residence in Ezhil Nagar, Perumbakkam.

According to police, the victim, Kalai Vanan, was found dead with severe head injuries outside his third-floor apartment in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) residential complex.

His body has been sent to the Chromepet Government Hospital for a post-mortem exam.

Kalai Vanan's wife, Sowndarya, lodged a complaint with the Pallikaranai police, stating that her husband was sleeping outside their apartment when the incident occurred.

Investigations revealed that Kalai Vanan had multiple cases pending against him, including charges of murder and attempt to murder. He was also allegedly involved in substance abuse and had reportedly informed the police about ganja sellers in the area.

The police are probing two possible motives behind Kalai Vanan's murder. He was in a dispute with a neighbour, Sarala, and her family members, following a verbal altercation three months ago. The murder could also have been a revenge attack from ganja dealers as Kalai Vanan had provided details about them to the cops. Following the information, the police on Tuesday had conducted surprise raids at certain apartments in the same neighbourhood.