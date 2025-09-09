Young couple found dead; woman in Chennai hotel, lover in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Probing the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found hanging in a hotel room in Vepery, police learned that her boyfriend, too, had died by suicide at his residence in Tiruvallur.

Initial probe revealed that the couple had checked in together at the hotel and had taken the extreme step following a fall-out. The deceased were identified as Trisha of Anna Nagar (West) and Robin of Tiruvallur.

Police said that they worked at a clothing store in the city where they got acquainted. They were in a relationship for the last four years, and recently, the families too had consented to their marriage.

Probe revealed that Robin left the hotel on Monday evening and called up a mutual friend of the couple and told her that Trisha had threatened to take her life.

When the woman alerted the hotel staff, Trisha was found hanging and was moved to a hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Police are awaiting post-mortem results to ascertain the cause of her death. Meanwhile, Robin was later found dead at his Tiruvallur residence. Police said he took his own life.