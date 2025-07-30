Youth hospitalised after suicide attempt at Kathipara Flyover

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old man, identified as Balaji from Ekkattuthangal, is battling serious injuries after jumping from the Kathipara flyover on Wednesday evening.

This is second incident of suicide attempt from the flyover in a week. According to police reports, Balaji, employed at a private company, left his home around 6:30 pm.

He was walking towards the Chennai airport via the flyover when, at around 7:30 pm, he suddenly jumped from a height of about 40 feet. Balaji landed on the service road.

Alert auto drivers and bystanders rushed to his aid and immediately informed the St Thomas Mount police. Officers rescued the man who had suffered a broken hip and multiple injuries, and rushed him to the GH.

He is currently receiving intensive treatment. The St Thomas Mount police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. This incident highlights a disturbing trend at the Kathipara flyover, which appears to be emerging as a frequent site for suicide attempts. Just last week, a food delivery executive survived with severe injuries after jumping from the same flyover.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102.