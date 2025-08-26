Youth dies in road accident on birthday eve in Adyar

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old youth was killed in a road accident on LB Road in Adyar on Monday night – his birthday eve – after he collided with a bicycle rider and fell on the road.

The deceased was identified as Rithvik Roy of Bharathi Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur. He was employed with a private firm in the city.

Closer to midnight on Monday, Rithvik was riding towards his friend’s house when the accident happened on Kamarajar Avenue 2nd street. Police said that a bicycle crossed the street and Rithvik could not control his two-wheeler, rammed into the bicycle, then onto a barricade and fell on the road. The cyclist, Ramesh (55), was injured in the accident.

Passerby noticed the two injured persons and alerted the police, who rushed to the scene and moved them to the hospital where Rithvik was declared as brought dead.

Adyar TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) personnel moved his body to the Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. Ramesh is still undergoing treatment.